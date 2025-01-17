London, January 17: McDonald’s UK faces mounting pressure as an additional 30 workers join legal action against the fast food giant, taking the total number of claimants to over 750. Allegations of sexual abuse and harassment, including claims that managers offered teenage employees extra shifts in exchange for sex, continue to tarnish the company’s reputation.

The scandal, which first emerged in late 2023, has drawn attention to McDonald’s workplace culture, with claims of sexual harassment, homophobia, racism, and discrimination. Workers have accused managers of inappropriate behaviour, such as asking young employees how many people they had slept with and touching them inappropriately. With 90% of McDonald’s UK workforce on zero-hour contracts, critics argue that many young employees are left vulnerable to exploitation. Linda De Sousa Abreu Jailed Over UK Prison Sex Video: Former HMP Wandsworth Officer Filmed Having Sex With Inmate Gets 15-Month Jail Term.

In November 2023, McDonald’s UK CEO Alistair Macrow apologised for the misconduct, acknowledging over 400 complaints, reported Mirror. However, only 75 cases were investigated, resulting in 29 dismissals. During a recent parliamentary hearing, MP Liam Byrne questioned Macrow, asking if McDonald’s had become a “predators’ paradise.” Macrow defended the company, claiming that a “significant program of change” was underway. Sex on Duty: Over 2 Dozen UK Cops Caught Having Sex During Working Hours in 2 Years, Says Report.

Jessica Hunt, an employment solicitor with Leigh Day, representing the claimants,stated the need for accountability. “This culture of harassment has exposed young crew members to unsafe and hostile environments. By pursuing legal action, they have a chance to hold McDonald’s accountable and demand systemic change,” she said.

McDonald’s stated that it has implemented safeguarding measures, including appointing a Head of Safeguarding and introducing a confidential reporting system, Red Flags, to ensure employee safety. However, the allegations cast doubt on the effectiveness of these measures, with the first legal hearing scheduled for January 31.

