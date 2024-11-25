Balochistan [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): The families of two abducted individuals by the Pakistan security forces staged a protest on Sunday for the immediate and safe release of their loved ones. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has identified the victims as Dil Jan Baloch and Naseeb Ullah Badini.

Naseeb Ullah Badini was abducted from the Nushki district of Balochistan on November 24, 2014. On the 10th anniversary of his disappearance, his family held a protest and set up a sit-in at the Quetta Press Club. The family is continuously advocating for his safe return. They also took part in protests against the Baloch genocide. However, according to the BYC, the government made no efforts to curb the oppression.

According to the BYC, Dil Jan Baloch was forcibly disappeared on June 22, 2024. The families have been staging a protest in Awaran for more than a week. The military forces and administration have been harassing the family to curb the protest.

In a post on X on Sunday, the BYC stated, "The family members of Dil Jan Baloch and Naseeb Ullah Badini are protesting for the safe recovery of their loved ones, as state violence and genocide intensify daily. Genocide and oppression are escalating with an increasing number of killings. Yesterday, Abdul Gaffar Baloch, a fisherman, was shot dead by the Coast Guard paramilitary forces. And destroyed their fishing boat."

The BYC further lamented that earlier, the family held a three-day protest in Awaran, during which the district administration promised that Dil Jan would be released if they ended their demonstration. Believing these assurances, the family called off the protest. Unfortunately, the authorities did not honour their commitment, and Dil Jan is still missing.

Recently, a Baloch fisherman was killed by Pakistani coastguards in the Gwadar district of Balochistan. Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) condemned the act of violence and highlighted, "Abdul Ghaffar Baloch was brutally killed, and Abdul Sadiq was injured after Pakistani Coastguard Major Ahmed ordered an attack, crushing their fishing boat. This blatant misuse of power and violence against civilians must be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable." (ANI)

