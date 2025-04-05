WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce AI-Generated Conversation Topics for Meta AI Chatbot on Android

New Delhi, April 5: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enhance the user experience by introducing AI-generated conversation topics for its Meta AI chatbot. The update is expected to be part of an upcoming update for Android users. WhatsApp may enhance its dedicated screen with Meta AI to offer helpful suggestions for users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is in the process of developing a new feature that will allow users to generate AI-powered topics for the Meta AI chatbot. The feature is expected to be included in a future update of the app, which may enhance the way users interact with the chatbot by providing relevant topics for discussion. Users can expect to see interactive prompts that are customised to reflect current events, entertainment, and even different ways of chatting. WhatsApp Status New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Now Allows Users To Add Music to Status Updates.

These prompts are intended to help the users to have more engaging conversations by offering suggestions that generate interesting discussions. They are said to encourage users to explore various topics and share their thoughts to make interactions more enjoyable. Users might find it easier to start conversations, as Meta AI will likely offer engaging topics for them to discuss. The feature is expected to provide quick conversation prompts during interactions with the Meta AI. Additionally, users can expect to discover new information and opportunities through these AI-generated suggestions. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on Message Reminders Feature Using Meta AI Chatbot on Android.

The suggested topics are said to be automatically created by Meta AI and are not influenced by individual user conversations. The feature may also include prompts that include humour and conversation styles based on different personas to enhance the user experience. As WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, Meta AI does not have access to private chats to personalise these prompts. Instead, the chatbot uses information that is publicly available to come up with relevant suggestions. The approach will ensure that user privacy is maintained while also providing engaging conversation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).