Kamada Ekadasi is an auspicious occasion celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. The Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi. As its name of the occasion Kamada suggests, it is believed to be the day when all the desires of a devotee are fulfilled by Lord Vishnu. The day of Kamada Ekadashi Vrat falls on the 11th lunar day, also known as Ekadashi, of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Kamada Ekadashi Wishes and Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Kamada Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navaratri, the Hindu lunar new year. The Parana time will be on April 9 from 07:02 am to 09:28 am. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 01:25, April 10. According to drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 22:30 pm on April 07 and end at 23:42 pm on April 08, 2025. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 10:30 pm on April 07 and end at 23:42 pm on April 08, 2025.

The Parana time will be on April 9 from 07:02 am to 09:28 am.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 01:25, April 10.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Rituals

On the day of Kamada Ekadashi, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes After this, the devotees observe a Kamada Ekadashi fast and worship Lord Vishnu in the form of Krishna, often in a nearby temple. The religious merit gained from this vrat is believed to grant all desires, to cleanse even the most heinous sin one committed and to free the devotee or his family members from curses. Devotees observe a strict fast, avoiding grains, rice, and pulses. Some follow a waterless (Nirjala) fast, while others consume fruits and milk. On this day, offering food, clothes, and donations to the needy is considered meritorious Devotees break the fast after worshipping Lord Vishnu and offering prayers to the deities.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat holds great significance for Hindus, especially for devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is the first Ekadashi after the Hindu New Year and is considered highly auspicious for seeking forgiveness for past sins and fulfilling desires. ‘Kamada’ means ‘fulfiller of desires, ’ and observing this Ekadashi fast is believed to bring blessings and grant wishes.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees can get rid of all types of sins by observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast. In Hinduism, killing a Brahman or Brahmin is the deadliest sin one can commit and it is said that even the greatest sin of Brahmin killing is purged by observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast.

