Fulbari (West Bengal) [India], December7 (ANI): The unrest in Bangladesh almost dried the trade in Integrated Check Post Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border. Most of the exchange counters at the border were found empty.

Sanjay Ghosh, a Trader at Money Exchange Counter in Fulbari told ANI that the situation is very grim in their sector, as earlier, the Indians who went to Bangladesh were a major source of income for them. But now, they stare at a wan future.

"Now people don't get visas for Bangladesh. Hence, our business is badly affected. Earlier, there was a lot of business before the Covid pandemic. After Covid, it has decreased a little. But, after Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the business has completely stopped... We want the country to be in a better condition. So, we will be better, and the people there will be better," he said.

Pradeep, Singh, another money exchange business owner said, "We are in a very bad situation now. Because they are not giving us the visa. On an average, 30-40 people are coming to India these days. So you understand how our business going... The situation is very bad. We want things to be like before," he said.

Saklen Ahmed, a resident of Bangladesh who came to India seeking medical treatment, told ANI that he wished that the hospital's decision to not treat Bangladeshi patients must be revoked.

"My name is Saklen Ahmed. I have come to India from Bangladesh on a medical visa. And the medical treatment here is very good. In several places, like Bangalore, treatment for Bangladeshi patients has been stopped. It should not happen. I want to say that relations between Bangladesh and India should be good," he said.

Tensions are currently high between Bangladesh and India.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will make a visit to Bangladesh on December 9 and meet his counterpart there.

This comes amid strained ties between New Delhi and Dhaka following reports of several attacks on minorities, especially Hindus under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. (ANI)

