Brussels [Belgium], January 2 (ANI/WAM): Belgium produced less renewable energy in 2024 compared to the previous year for the first time since 2016.

According to statistics from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), total electricity production in Belgium dropped to its lowest level in six years, driven by a decrease in nuclear production and minimal operation of gas-fired power stations.

The total consumption in 2024 was 81 terawatt-hours, with 88 per cent sourced from domestic production, down from 98 percent in 2023, while the remaining 12 per cent was imported.

Nuclear energy, still the largest source of electricity in Belgium, accounted for 42 per cent of production in 2024, continuing its decline on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the share of wind energy decreased by 11 per cent compared to 2023, due to heavy rainfall and low wind conditions. Solar energy reached a record high, contributing 12 per cent to the overall production.

Gas-fired power stations produced at their lowest level in a decade, with electricity imports from France and the Netherlands proving more cost-effective. (ANI/WAM)

