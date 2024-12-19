New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Birender Singh Yadav has been appointed as India's next ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Birender Singh Yadav is an Indian Foreign Service Officer from the 1997 batch.

Also Read | South Korea: Number of Unmarried People Over Age 40 Jumps 6.7 Times for Men and 5.7 Times for Women in 2020, Shows Government Report.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Shri Birender Singh Yadav (IFS: 1997) has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic".

Also Read | India Tops List of Recipient Countries for Growth Rate of Remittances With USD 129 Billion Inflow in 2024, Followed by Mexico and China.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India and the Kyrgyz Republic have seen increased interactions in the recent years.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Following the independence of Kyrgyz Republic in 1991, India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with them.

Kyrgyz Republic supported India in securing full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and has also supported the bid of India for permanent membership of the UN Security Council. In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking, the MEA noted.

As a part of India's endeavours to increase collaboration in Central Asia, the 1st India-Central Asia Summit (ICAS) was held in 2022 in virtual mode saw the participation from all the five Presidents of the Central Asian Republics, including President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, participated in the ICAS.

The India-Kyrgyz Republic Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation (IKIGC) is a significant mechanism of interaction between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, IKIGC holds immense potential for expansion of bilateral trade between India and the Kyrgyz Republic.

India and the Kyrgyz Republic have given emphasis to increase the bilateral trade and investment opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)