London, Jan 14 (AP) Britain's Princess of Wales Kate Middleton said that her cancer is in remission Tuesday, following a visit to hospital where she received treatment earlier this year.

In a statement on social media, the princess offered her heartfelt thanks to those who helped her and her husband Prince William.

“We couldn't have asked for more,' she wrote. “The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.' (AP)

