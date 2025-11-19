Taipei [Taiwan] November 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee today approved a motion put forward by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) condemning China's decision to open a criminal investigation into DPP lawmaker Puma Shen, a move widely viewed in Taiwan as another example of China extending its political reach across the Taiwan Strait.

The motion directly rebukes China's widening attempts to criminalise Taiwanese political activity, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the resolution criticised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for listing Shen as a "wanted" figure under the Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau, accusing him of "secessionist crimes" simply for participating in civic and political work in Taiwan.

The DPP-led committee emphasised that regardless of internal political diversity, every Taiwanese citizen's security and freedom of expression are protected by the Constitution of the Republic of China, making Beijing's claims to legal authority entirely baseless.

The motion, initiated by DPP legislator Wang Ting-yu and supported by four additional DPP lawmakers, passed unanimously. It further asserted that the CCP "has no jurisdiction" over the people of Taiwan, a point lawmakers said should be made unequivocally clear amid increasing pressure from Beijing.

The move reflects a growing legislative push to counter Beijing's cross-border intimidation tactics.

The controversy stems from a report released last month by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, which accused Shen of multiple "criminal activities," including founding the civil defence initiative Kuma Academy. Chinese authorities claim the investigation is being carried out under the country's Criminal Law and new judicial guidelines introduced last year targeting individuals Beijing labels as "Taiwan independence separatists," as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Days later, a Chinese legal commentator told state broadcaster CCTV that Shen should be pursued through Interpol and other international judicial cooperation channels, a stance observers described as dangerous political overreach.

A similar DPP-proposed motion was introduced during a Legislative Yuan plenary session last week, but has yet to move forward. Lawmakers say China's actions are part of a broader pattern aimed at pressuring Taiwan's democratic institutions, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

