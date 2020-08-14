Brasilia [Brazil], August 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 60,091 to 3,224,876 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,262 to 105,463 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 55,155 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,175 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 751,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

