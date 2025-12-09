Balochistan [Pakistan] December 9 (ANI): Detained leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch, has voiced her support for human rights attorneys Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, asserting that the charges against them are indicative of the state's "oppressive tactics" and the application of "colonial-era laws to stifle dissent," as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a message shared on X, Baloch remarked that the two have been "at the forefront of human rights advocacy for years," amplifying the voices of marginalised groups and challenging injustices and abuses of power. She emphasised that their bravery "should not be met with silence."

"Freedom of speech, a fundamental human right, has been denied," she stated, contending that instead of addressing claims of abuses by state agencies, officials were "selectively employing colonial-era laws to silence activists," according to the TBP report.

Baloch characterised the charges against Mazari and Chattha as "fabricated," highlighting how effortlessly Pakistan's judicial system can be manipulated against those championing basic rights. She pointed out that both attorneys have consistently brought attention to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political oppression.

She called on the international community to advocate for the immediate dismissal of all charges and push for fair trials and due process. "The use of law as a tool of repression must cease. Justice must be served," she insisted.

Meanwhile, Front Line Defenders (FLD), a global human rights organisation, also released a statement denouncing what it called the "judicial harassment" of Mazari and Chattha, as noted by the TBP report.

The organisation said both lawyers have endured a "sustained campaign of legal retaliation" for their critical remarks regarding the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies, emphasising that they now confront charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

FLD pointed out that the case has "serious procedural irregularities," such as the denial of their preferred legal representation, coercion of court-appointed lawyers, expedited hearings, and the arrest of Chattha despite his compliance with court summons.

It also indicated that the proceedings raise "serious concerns regarding the legitimacy of the trial process" and the potential for a lengthy prison sentence. According to FLD, the charges are part of a larger pattern of reprisals intended to hinder the efforts of human rights defenders in Pakistan, particularly those addressing enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detention, as reported by TBP.

FLD urged authorities to "immediately dismiss the unfounded legal case," ensure the safety of both defenders, and uphold their right to perform their work without fear of intimidation, as cited by the TBP report. (ANI)

