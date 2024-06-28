Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of diplomatic meetings on Friday and discussed bilateral ties with high-ranking envoys of Fiji, Greece, Zambia and Malaysia in the national capital.

Jaishankar's meeting with the High Commissioner of Fiji, Jagnnath Sami focused on enhancing the close political cooperation and fostering a growing development partnership between India and Fiji.

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Southern Peru, Tsunami Alert Lifted (See Pics and Videos).

"Welcomed Jagnnath Sami, High Commissioner of Fiji at the Ministry this afternoon. Discussed our close political cooperation and growing development partnership. Best wishes for his tenure," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He also met Ambassador of Greece, Aliki Koutsomitopoulou and expressed satisfaction with the significant strides in bilateral relations over the past year and expressed optimism for further development.

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: 7.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Peru, No Tsunami Threat.

"Good to meet Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, Ambassador of Greece. Noted the significant progress in our relationship over the last year. Look forward to its further development," he remarked in another post.

The External Affairs Minister also met High Commissioner of Zambia, Percy Chanda and the two talked about the evolving bilateral ties between two countries.

"Nice to meet High Commissioner of Zambia Percy Chanda this evening. Discussed growing the India-Zambia bilateral relationship," the EAM said in another post.

Jaishankar also met with High Commissioner of Malaysia Muzafar Shah bin Mustafa.

During the meeting, Jaishankar affirmed the steady development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"A warm meeting with High Commissioner of Malaysia Muzafar Shah bin Mustafa. Spoke about the steady development of India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)