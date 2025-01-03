Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred at 10:02am (IST) at a depth of 127 kilometres. It was recorded at Latitude 24.92 N and Longitude 94.97 E.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.1 On: 03/01/2025 10:02:40 IST, Lat: 24.92 N, Long: 94.97 E, Depth: 127 Km, Location: Myanmar."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 14, An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Myanmar, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 70 kilometeres at 6:35 am (IST). It was recorded at the Latitude 25.47 N and Longitude 97.02 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 14/12/2024 06:35:27 IST, Lat: 25.47 N, Long: 97.02 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Myanmar." (ANI)

