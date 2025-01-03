Calama [Chile], January 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Calama in Chile on Thursday evening (local time), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama. EMSC reported.

EMSC in a post on X, said, "#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 84 km NW of #Calama (#Chile)."

