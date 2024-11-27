London, Nov 26 (AP) A suspected terrorist wanted in the US for two bombings in the San Francisco area appeared in a London courtroom Tuesday after being captured following a 20-year run from the law, officials said Tuesday.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, was arrested Monday in Wales, the National Crime Agency said.

San Diego is charged in the US with planting two bombs that exploded about an hour apart on August 28, 2003, on the campus of a biotechnology company in Emeryville, California. He's also accused of setting off another bomb at a nutritional products company in Pleasanton, California, a month later.

The bombings didn't injure anyone, but authorities said the biotechnology bomb was intended to harm first responders. (AP)

