London, Dec 18 (AP) The owner of Britain's Guardian newspaper has confirmed that it has sold the Observer, the world's oldest Sunday newspaper to Tortoise Media for an undisclosed fee.

In a statement Wednesday, the Scott Trust, which owns the Guardian Media Group, said Tortoise Media is purchasing the Observer through a combination of cash and shares.

The Observer, which was founded in 1791 and became part of the Guardian Media Group in 1993, is a bastion of liberal values in Britain's media landscape.

Tortoise was launched in 2019 by James Harding, a former editor of the London Times and director of news at the BBC, and the former US ambassador to London, Matthew Barzun.

The proposed sale has been opposed by journalists across the Guardian Media Group, culminating in a 48-hour strike earlier this month. (AP)

