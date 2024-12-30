Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) revealed Monday evening that Hamas terrorists in Gaza planted explosives about 45 meters from the Indonesian hospital in Jabalia, located in the northeastern corner of Gaza.

In an operation carried out last week, the IDF forces completed their mission to counter terrorism in the area of the Indonesian hospital.

In the operation, the fighters of the IDF's Givati Infantry Brigade under the command of the 162nd "Steel" Division eliminated terrorists who tried to escape from the hospital, arrested dozens of additional terrorists and neutralized the bobby traps left in areas near the hospital.

In a video recorded by Hamas terrorists by the IDF, you can see Hamas terrorists planting explosives about 45 meters away from the Indonesian hospital.

"This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization's cynical use of the population and civilian institutions in the Gaza Strip for terrorist acts in flagrant violation of international law," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

