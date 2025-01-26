Beirut, Jan 25 (AP) Hamas on Saturday said a delegation of the group's officials led by Mohammad Darwish, the head of its Shura Council, would head to Cairo.

They plan to meet with Egyptian officials and receive Hamas-affiliated Palestinian prisoners who were released in exchange for Israelis held in the Gaza Strip, it said in a statement.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also announced they were sending delegations to Cairo for the same purpose.

Four female Israeli soldiers were released Saturday from captivity in Gaza, and in exchange Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners, 120 of them serving life sentences. Seventy of the released Palestinian prisoners were then deported to Egypt. (AP)

