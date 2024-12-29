Jerusalem [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): After sirens sounded in several communities close to Jerusalem about an hour ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported it intercepted two long-range missiles fired from Gaza.

No injures have been reported.

The IDF has issued evacuation warrants for civilians in Gaza's far north where the rockets were launched from.

Early in the morning sirens sounded in Jerusalem, as well as in central Israel and near the Dead Sea, triggered by a ballistic missile from Yemen. No injuries were reported, apart from one person suffering from acute anxiety. (ANI/TPS)

