New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India on Tuesday repatriated 48 Pakistani fishermen and 19 Pakistani civilian prisoners, who had completed their sentences, via Attari/Wagah border, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

India also urged the Pakistani government to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen in Islamabad's custody.

"The Government of India attaches high priority to the issue of Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody and has urged the Government of Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen who remain in Pakistan's custody," MEA said in a statement.

In July, India and Pakistan exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody. Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st of January and July.

Pakistan has been requested to ensure the "safety, security and welfare" of all civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India has shared the names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared the names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian," it said.

The Government of India called for the "early release and repatriation" of civilian prisoners and fishermen currently in Pakistani custody, especially those who have already completed their prison sentences.

"Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence," the MEA said.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, it said.

"The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far," the statement read.

The MEA's statement further highlighted that sustained diplomatic efforts have resulted in the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan since 2014, which includes 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners repatriated since 2023. (ANI)

