Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.
Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60
Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 57
Marnus Labuschagne batting 44
Steve Smith 10 batting
Extras: (LB 3, NB 2) 5
Total: (For 2 wicket in 53 Overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-154
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-7-50-1, Mohammed Siraj 13-2-55-0, Akash Deep 11-2-28-0, Ravindra Jadeja 11-2-33-1, Nitish Reddy 2-0-2-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-5-0. PTI
