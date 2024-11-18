Beirut, Nov 18 (AP) An Israeli airstrike late Monday struck a densely populated residential area in Lebanon's capital close to the U.N. headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister's office and several embassies.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said two missiles hit the area of Zoqaq al-Blat neighborhood of Beirut. The strike comes following reports that the U.S. envoy has delayed his visit for ceasefire talks.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Participates in Rio G20 Summit As Brazilian Presidency Carries Forward New Delhi's Vision.

Ambulance sirens echoed through the area, but no official casualty figures have been released. A reporter with The Associated Press at the scene described significant casualties on the street. The target of the airstrike remains unclear, and the Israeli army did not issue a prior warning. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)