Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities arrested a 19-year-old resident of Nazareth accused of recently passing sensitive information to Hezbollah, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

The indictment charges Muhammad Saadi with having repeated contact with the Lebanon-based terror group for several years and making several attempts to join its ranks.

He is also accused of communicating with Hezbollah's television station, Al-Manar, providing photos and videos. When Hezbollah began launching daily rocket and drone attacks after Hamas's October 7 attack, Saadi allegedly transmitted missile impact locations, aircraft movements, and the positioning of Israeli military units.

"The investigation of the affair once again revealed the fact that the elements of the Shiite axis led by Iran are working to promote terrorist activity in Israel, including by recruiting residents of the State of Israel who are exploited by them for espionage activities for their needs," the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said. (ANI/TPS)

