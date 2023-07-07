Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday met his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi.

This meeting between the two is the second in this year as earlier the two had an informal meeting on March 30.

The high-profile meeting came days after attacks and protests at Indian High Commission in London.

Earlier, on March 19, a pro-Khalistan protestor in London climbed the High Commission of India's balcony and pulled down the Indian flag.

India had registered a strong protest over the matter while urging the UK authorities to take appropriate action against those involved in the act.

Meanwhile, Ajit Doval recently held in-depth talks with Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne.

The talks were held to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France scheduled to take place next week.

Sharing details regarding the meeting between Bonne and Doval, French Embassy in India in a tweet stated, "E. Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to Prez @EmmanuelMacron, held in-depth talks with NSA Ajit Doval to prepare for PM @NarendraModi's visit to France next week. Defence, energy, space, new technologies & more: we're working on an ambitious agenda for the India-France strategic partnership!" (ANI)

