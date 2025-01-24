Lahore, Jan 24 (PTI) A Pakistani court has awarded community service for a year to a popular vlogger for unlawfully possessing a lion cub.

Special Judicial Magistrate Hamidul Rehman Nasir on Thursday convicted Rajab Ali Butt for possessing a lion cub without any proper license or permit.

“Rajab Ali Butt will record a video in the form of a vlog with dedicated content on the animal's rights for a full five minutes in the first week of every month for a full one year starting from February 2025 to January 2026,” Magistrate Nasir said in his verdict.

Under the law, a person having a lion cub without license may face imprisonment up to two years or a minimum fine of PKR 10,000 and maximum PKR 15,000, or both.

The magistrate said in his order that the convict admitted his guilt, expressed remorse over his action and voluntarily pleaded that he be given a chance to do community service over his action.

The court ordered the handover of the lion cub to the Lahore Wildlife Safari Zoo.

