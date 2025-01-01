Karachi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Mercury may plummet to single digit in Karachi after January 4, Pakistan Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News on Wednesday.

The weather change in Northern Balochistan may influence the weather in Karachi, an official told ARY News.

Also Read | New Orleans Accident: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in First Hours of New Year's Day, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Pakistan's MeT Office on Tuesday predicted rain with heavy snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of Pakistan during first week of January 2025.

"The rain spell will begin in Balochistan's northern region from tonight. Ziarat and other areas likely to receive snowfall over hills from tonight," the official said.

Also Read | Russia's Gazprom Halts Gas Transit Through Ukraine Due to Kyiv's Refusal To Extend Gas Transit Agreement.

The MeT Office forecast rain and snowfall over hills in Balochistan's Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel from January 1-4.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with heavy snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from January 1-6, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January 1-5, ARY News reported.

Rain and snowfall also expected in Punjab and Islamabad from January 1-6 with occasional gaps, it said.

Light rain expected in southern Punjab's Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar districts from tomorrow to January 5.

While cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh and light rain in Dadu, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad on January 3-4.

"Strong winds continuing to blow in Karachi", Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News.

The winter set in and the temperature further dropped as the wind speed dropped, weather official said.

"Cold weather will further intensify from January 4-5," Sarfaraz said.

Karachi's adjoining Thatta and Badin districts have also reported cold nights, with Badin reaching lows of 9°C and higher humidity levels of 87 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)