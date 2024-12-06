Islamabad [Pakistan] December 6 (ANI): As many as 61 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan in November, showcasing a 27 per cent rise from the previous month, Dawn reported. The number of fatalities rose by 69 per cent, jumping from 100 in October to 169 in November. Additionally, 225 people were injured in these attacks.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out 12 attacks in November, including three significant or high-impact ones. These incidents resulted in 45 deaths, surpassing the fatalities caused by the prohibited Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacks Dawn reported.

The increase in both the frequency and severity of BLA attacks showcases a notable shift in the group's operational strategy and capabilities, requiring the Pakistani state to adopt a new approach to tackle the escalating threat.

These findings were disclosed by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank based in Islamabad that focuses on conflict and peace-related issues in Pakistan and the broader region, in its "Monthly Security Review of Pakistan."

The report highlighted that seven incidents of sectarian violence were reported in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in November. This included two terrorist attacks and five violent sectarian clashes, resulting in 115 fatalities and 137 injuries.

According to the report, the recent wave of violent clashes began after the attack on passenger buses on November 21. In total, 41 terrorist attacks were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including two sectarian incidents in Kurram, which led to 114 deaths and 95 injuries.

The banned TTP, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-i-Islam, and several local Taliban factions were reportedly behind the majority of these attacks. Balochistan witnessed 19 terrorist incidents, resulting in 55 deaths and 130 injuries.

No terrorist attacks occurred in Sindh during November 2024. However, terrorists assaulted a security check-post in Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan, though the attack was successfully repelled.

In November 2024, there were six incidents of border violence or incursions along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of 25 terrorists and the injury of 11 others, Dawn reported.

Additionally, security forces and counterterrorism departments (CTDs) carried out 19 anti-terrorist operations, leading to the killing of 53 terrorists. Of these operations, 14 occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while five took place in Balochistan. In total, 98 conflict-related violence incidents were recorded across the country, causing 338 deaths and 411 injuries. (ANI)

