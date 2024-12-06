Mumbai, December 6: Villagers near the Thailand-Myanmar border were alarmed by eerie cries from a nearby forest, mistaking it for 'Crying Ghost' and avoiding the area after dark. However, upon investigation, they discovered a Chinese man trapped in a 12-meter-deep abandoned well. Rescuers freed him after three days, finding he had sustained a fractured wrist, concussion, and bruises.

According to a report by the Independent, trapped in a 12-meter-deep well for 3 days, Mr Chuanyi sustained significant injuries, including a fractured wrist, concussion, and bruises, before being rescued and taken to the hospital for urgent care. To survive, he called for help at hourly intervals, conserving his strength. However, his cries were mistaken by nearby villagers as eerie sounds linked to paranormal activity. Fearful of venturing out at night, they avoided investigating the noise, leaving him stranded until his eventual discovery. Chinese Man Sues Company He Worked at for 20 Years After He Was Fired for Sleeping at Desk, Awarded INR 40 Lakh in Compensation.

Authorities believe Liu lost his way and stumbled into the forest, eventually falling into the uncovered well. Steps are now being taken to seal the site to prevent similar accidents. Given the village’s proximity to the Thailand-Myanmar border, officials are investigating Liu’s presence in the area and have involved the immigration department for further inquiries. Cosmetic Surgery Death in China: Woman Undergoes Multiple Laser Treatments To Remove Birthmarks and Spots, Dies of Cardiac Arrest 10 Days Later.

The unusual incident has sparked amusement online, with one Chinese commenter joking that Liu’s cries might have been mistaken for "magical chants" by the villagers. The bizarre misunderstanding between his calls for help and local superstitions has turned this rescue into a widely discussed event.

