Punjab [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): At least six people died and seven others were wounded after being trapped under the debris as the roof of a house collapsed due to an explosion at a firework warehouse in Mandi Bahauddin area of Pakistan's Punjab on Saturday, Dawn reported.

According to Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Imran Khan, the explosion took place due to a short circuit when two people were making fireworks on the first floor of the house. Station House Officer Mohammad Akram Hanjan of Pahtarianwali Police Station said that further investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion.

Also Read | Pakistan Explosion: 4 Women, Minor Child Among 6 Members of Family Killed in Explosion of Fireworks Stored Inside House in Punjab.

The deceased people included a man, three women and two girls and their bodies were taken to a hospital, according to the incident report released by the police, Dawn reported. Among the six deceased, four were in the same house, where the explosion occurred, one woman was in the adjacent house while another was a pedestrian.

The report further said that the injured were four men and three men. All the people who were injured were in stable condition, the report said. According to Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer Imran Khan, the fireworks material weighed around 12 to 15 kilograms, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Working Hours for Employees?.

Earlier in October, seven people, including a minor and a woman, died in Multan as the roof of their house collapsed due to an explosion in fireworks stored in the house.

In April, two labourers were killed when a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Faisalabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)