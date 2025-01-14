Washington, Jan 14 (AP) Donald Trump's cabinet picks are beginning their nomination process this week, starting with Trump's choice for defence secretary, Pete Hegseth.

The hearing opened Tuesday as senators question whether the former combat veteran and TV news show host is fit to lead the US military.

In his opening remarks, Hegseth struck a far different tone than he did in his books.

Hegseth said, “Officers and enlisted, Black and white, young and old, men and women, all Americans, all warriors -- this hearing is for you. Thank you for figuratively, and literally, having my back. I pledge to do the same for you. All of you.”

Comments in his books included inflammatory passages questioning the capabilities of Black troops -- like a passage in “War on Warriors” that “we can assume that 17 per cent of all Black officers in the Air Force are promoted simply because of how they look,” and questioning the value of women serving in combat.

As Hegseth spoke, a protester calling him a misogynist was removed from the hearing.

During the hearing, Hegseth called the accusations of drinking and womanising he would face from “left wing media” on “second and third hand accounts” a “coordinated smear campaign orchestrated in the media against us.” He said the attacks were about Trump, not him.

He did not specifically address any of the accusations and did not tell Chairman Wicker that he did not drink or womanise.

Throughout his opening remarks, several protestors wearing camouflage fatigues, stood on their chairs and began condemning Hegseth. Each was swiftly dragged out from the hearing by Capitol Police.

One woman jumped up and yelled that her veteran father “had committed suicide after his service and you're sending money to bomb babies...every veteran in here needs to speak up” she screamed as she was ushered out of the room. Another yelled that Hegseth supported “murdering babies...that's the real recruiting crisis” he screamed as three officers carried him by his arms and legs out.

Several other people were approached by police and directed out of the room without any clear coercion. (AP)

