Seoul, Dec 29 (AP) A plane caught fire Sunday at a southern South Korean airport after its landing gear malfunctioned, the emergency office said.

The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan.

Also Read | Earthquake in UAE: Light Quake of Magnitude 2.2 on Richter Scale Hits Falaj Al Mualla.

It said more than more than 170 people were aboard the plane.

Yonhap news agency reported the Jeju Air flight plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. It said the plane was returning from Bangkok.

Also Read | Azerbaijan Airline Plane Crash: Russian President Vladimir Putin Apologises to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev After Fatal Flight 8432 Crash.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)