Jhelum Valley [PoJK] January 28 (ANI): Parents are protesting in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Hattian Bala on behalf of their children who attend the Government Boys Primary School in Olran village, which is situated in the Jhelum Valley region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The parents have been demanding that their school, which has been without a teacher for more than two months, be assigned a teacher.

The parents claim that the administration shifted the instructor who was initially assigned to the school under the National Testing Service (NTS) program to other responsibilities. Children's schooling has consequently completely stopped. One parent explained, "The local teachers under NTS came here, but the Deputy Commissioner has assigned them to other work. It's been two months and 21 days since the teacher left, and our children's education is suffering. We are demanding that a teacher be sent immediately, or we will continue our protest."

Another parent stated that they had approached officials several times, but their concerns remained unaddressed. "I came here with my children to the Deputy Commissioner's office. He assured me that everything would be resolved. The Assistant Officer also promised to look into the matter. Yet, we have received no justice," a parent shared.

Citing the long-standing challenges faced by the school, one parent mentioned that such issues have persisted for years. "One of the two primary schools in our village has been struggling for 15 years. A teacher, Amjad Lateef, was assigned under NTS but left after three months. It's been nearly three months since, and we still don't have a replacement," a parent noted.

Parents emphasized that if the current teacher cannot return, authorities must appoint a new one. "If the teacher is reassigned, then a replacement should be sent without delay. Our children are sitting at home doing nothing," said another parent.

The protesting parents demand immediate action to ensure their children's right to education is not neglected further. (ANI)

