Muzaffarabad [Pakistan], November 20, (ANI): The Joint People's Action Committee has once again called for a shutter-down strike in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) starting December 5. The strike is aimed at protesting the imposition of a new presidential ordinance by the PoJK administration.

The committee demands the repeal of the recently enacted ordinance and the implementation of its charter of demands, ARY news reported.

Also Read | PM Modi in Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Becomes First PM To Visit Nation in 56 Years, Meets Caribbean Leaders, Underscores Deep Ties That Bind Region With India (See Pics).

The newly introduced ordinance requires individuals to obtain permission from the administration in order to hold any public protest. This regulation has sparked widespread opposition, as it is seen as a restriction on citizens' rights to freely express their grievances.

In May this year, the people of PoJK organized a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike to protest rising electricity and flour prices. During that strike, businesses, offices, and educational institutions in cities like Rawalakot and Mirpur were shut down, while demonstrators also called for the release of individuals arrested during previous protests.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: 12 Military Personnel Killed, 10 Critically Injured After 6 Men Rams Explosives-Laden Vehicle Into Wall of Check Post in MaliKhel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

According to a report by Dawn, the PoJK administration is committed to enforcing the newly introduced ordinance, which aims to regulate public assemblies for the sake of public order and safety.

The authorities have emphasized that any violations of the ordinance will be dealt with according to the law. During press conferences in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot, Divisional Commissioners Masoodur Rehman and Sardar Waheed Khan clarified that the "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance 2024" was not intended for political purposes.

https://x.com/AMirza86155555/status/1859075525718733153

They explained that its primary goal is to maintain daily life, safeguard citizens, and enhance public convenience by minimizing disruptions caused by public protests.

The "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill" was presented in the Senate of Pakistan on September 2, 2024, and was quickly approved by the Senate Standing Committee the following day. It was then passed by both the Senate and the National Assembly for two days, despite objections from opposition parties. Presidential assent was granted by the end of the same week, raising concerns about the haste in which the legislation was enacted.

Notably, PoJK continues to grapple with a complex mix of historical issues, administrative challenges, and socio-economic difficulties that hinder its development. The region's political status and governance problems remain key obstacles to improving the quality of life for its residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)