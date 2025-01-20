New York, Jan 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he was "privileged" to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the US president.

Trump will take charge as the 47th President of the US.

"Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," he said in a post on X.

"Attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church this morning," he said. PTI GRS

