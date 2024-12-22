Moscow, Dec 22 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Kremlin on Sunday with Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico, in a rare visit to Moscow by an EU leader since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Fico arrived in Russia on a “working visit” and met with Putin one-on-one on Sunday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's RIA agency. He did not immediately specify the focus of the talks.

Visits and phone calls from European leaders to Putin have been rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, although Hungary's PM Viktor Orban visited Russia in July. Orban's visit drew condemnation from Kyiv and European leaders. (AP)

