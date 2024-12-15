New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan welcomed Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Delhi for his three-day state visit to India.

This is the first bilateral visit of Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Also Read | Kerala State Coordinator of Hindus of America and RSS Leader P Sreekumar Presents Rig Veda to Pope Francis at Vatican in Rome.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhi Jaiswal welcomed the Sri Lankan President and said that his visit will further deepen the ties between the two countries.

"Warm and special welcome! President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was warmly received by MoS L Murugan as he arrived in New Delhi. This is President Disanayaka's first bilateral visit since he assumed the Presidency. An opportunity to further deepen - ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership." Randhi Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Man Rapes Unconscious Mother of 3 Repeatedly Until She Dies, Jailed For Life.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1868288223727796584

The Sri Lankan President is on a day State visit to India from December 15 to December 17. Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

On Friday, addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that it will be President Dissanayake's first visit to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary polls in Sri Lanka. Jaiswal said that Anura Kumara Dissanayake will participate in business events in Delhi.

Jaiswal said, "President of Sri Lanka His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake will visit India on a State visit on 15-17 December, 2024. This will be the first visit of President Dissanayake to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka. During the visit, President of Sri Lanka will meet Rashtrapatiji and also hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"President of Sri Lanka will also be participating in a business event in Delhi. He will also visit Bodh Gaya. The visit of President Dissanayake to India shall further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," he added.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)