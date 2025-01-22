Tel Aviv, Jan 22 (AP) Four people were wounded in a stabbing attack in central Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening and the suspect was killed, according to Israeli police, as the country's fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza entered its third day.

Police did not identify the attacker but believe the stabbings were a terrorist act.

Also Read | Donald Trump 2.0: Marco Rubio Sworn In as US Secretary of State by Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

Earlier Tuesday, Israel launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank that killed at least nine Palestinians and left at least 40 more people wounded, Palestinian health officials said.

The ceasefire with Hamas does not apply to the West Bank, where Israeli troops have carried out near-daily raids that often ignite gunbattles.

Also Read | WHO Regrets US Exit From Global Cooperation on Health, Climate Change Agreement; Hopes Donald Trump Will Reconsider Decision.

The truce in Gaza is supposed to bring calm for at least six weeks and see 33 Hamas-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)