Washington, Mar 13 (AP) The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Dr David Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to lead the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Senate health committee announced Thursday morning that it was cancelling a planned hearing on Weldon's nomination because of the withdrawal.

Also Read | Trade War: Donald Trump Threatens Retaliatory 200% Tariff on European Wine, Champagne and Spirits After EU Proposes American Whiskey Tariff.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the White House pulled the nomination because it became clear Weldon did not have the votes for confirmation.

Weldon was considered to be closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the US health secretary who for years has been one of the nation's leading anti-vaccine activists.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Country; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

A former Florida congressman, Weldon also has been a prominent critic of vaccines and the CDC, which promotes vaccines and monitors their safety.

Sen. Patty Murray said she had serious concerns about Weldon after meeting with him.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear Dr Weldon repeat debunked claims about vaccines,” the Washington Democrat said in a statement. “It's dangerous to put someone in charge at CDC who believes the lie that our rigorously tested childhood vaccine schedule is somehow exposing kids to toxic levels of mercury or causing autism.

Weldon becomes the third Trump administration nominee who didn't make it to a confirmation hearing. Previously, former US Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for attorney general and Chad Chronister for the Drug Enforcement Administration. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)