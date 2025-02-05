Washington, Feb 4 (AP) President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy said Tuesday that a three to five year timeline for reconstruction of Gaza, as set out in a temporary truce agreement, is not viable as the US administration reiterated its call for Arab nations to temporarily relocate displaced Palestinians in the war-torn territory.

“To me, it is unfair to explain to Palestinians that they might be back in five years,” Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters. “That's just preposterous.”

The renewed call by the Trump administration on Arab nations to relocate displaced Palestinians comes as Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later Tuesday.

Egypt and Jordan, as well other Arab nations, have rejected calls by Trump to relocate the territory's 2.3 million Palestinians during post-war rebuilding of the territory. (AP)

