Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Trump Says Will Sign Executive Order on Police Reform on Tuesday

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:53 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Trump Says Will Sign Executive Order on Police Reform on Tuesday
World. (File Image)

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said on Monday. "The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."

Also Read | Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The US President said last Thursday that his administration was finalizing an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards" for the use of force in the line of duty.

Calls for changes in policing policies started after the death of a black man George Floyd. He died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protests broke out in the various cities against the killing of Floyd.

Also Read | He Xiangjian, Chinese Billionaire and Founder of Midea Group, Rescued After Kidnappers Break Into His Residence.

The calls intensified again this week after a white police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, in Atlanta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Atlanta Donald Trump nThe US United States white police officer
You might also like
Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'
World

Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Viral

Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
World

Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement