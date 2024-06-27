Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

During a working dinner, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Mekdad and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Syria across various sectors, including development, to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

Also Read | Amazon Valuation Cross USD 2 Trillion Mark for First Time Due to Adoption of AI, Making It Fifth Most Valued Tech Company From US.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE-Syria long-standing fraternal relations, underscoring their mutual commitment to fostering cooperation for the benefit of their peoples. He also wished Syria security, stability, and further growth and prosperity.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East, stressing the importance of collective Arab efforts in promoting sustainable stability and meeting the developmental aspirations of the region's populations.

Also Read | Convicted Rapist to Play in Paris Olympics 2024: Dutch Volleyball Player Steven van de Velde, Who Was Found Guilty in Rape Case, Set to Represent Netherlands.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to Syria. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)