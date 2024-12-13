Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia held the second session of their Joint Consular Committee in Jakarta to enhance and bolster cooperation in all joint consular fields, aiming to provide outstanding consular support and services to the citizens of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Andy Rachmianto, Director-General for Protocol and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

Khaled Belhoul conveyed the greetings of Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his praise for the positive developments between the two countries. He stressed the UAE's commitment to and interest in strengthening and further developing the relations between the two countries, reflecting the wise leadership's aspirations and directives.

During the meeting, Khaled Belhoul praised the historic relations between the UAE and Indonesia and the solid strategic ties built upon mutual understanding and respect.

He also expressed the UAE's appreciation of the efforts made by the Indonesian side to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries, which witnessed remarkable progress in all fields in recent years.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of common consular issues between the two countries and plans to follow up and develop them, in addition to discussing ways to enhance joint consular cooperation.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as well as representatives from the competent authorities in the Republic of Indonesia, took part in the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

