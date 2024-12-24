Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 24 (ANI): The water crisis in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has reached alarming levels as natural springs, once a crucial source of water for the community, have completely dried up.

The prolonged lack of rainfall in the region has left locals facing an increasingly dire situation, forcing them to travel long distances to fetch water. Women in the area, in particular, have been shouldering the burden, carrying heavy containers of water on their heads from miles away.

Local resident Javed Ahmed described the devastating impact of the water shortage on the community.

"There is a severe shortage of water in the area, and frequent power load shedding makes things even worse. Water is available only 250 to 300 feet below the ground level, which creates significant difficulty for people. Women are forced to carry water from distant sources," he said.

While wells are being dug in mountainous areas in an effort to alleviate the crisis, many of these projects have proven to be ineffective. The problem is compounded by the unreliable power supply in the region. Frequent power load shedding disrupts the functioning of water pumps, which are only operational for brief periods.

As a result, local residents are unable to access water consistently, with electricity available for just one hour followed by several hours of blackouts. This power shortage is contributing to the growing despair, as even if water is available underground, the pumps can't function properly.

Javed Ahmed added, "If there is electricity, the pump works and water is available. But with the ongoing electricity shortages, there is only one hour of power, followed by 4-5 hours of load shedding. The situation has reached a point where all the springs in the village have dried up."

With the combination of dried-up springs, failed wells, and an unreliable power supply, the community in PoJK is facing an increasingly difficult struggle to meet even their most basic needs. Without urgent intervention, the situation is likely to worsen, and the residents of PoJK will continue to bear the brunt of this escalating water crisis. (ANI)

