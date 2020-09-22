Ford India on Tuesday officially launched the much-awaited Ford Endeavour Sport Edition in the country. Launched in India at Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the special variant is now available for sale across India. It will be the new top-trim variant in the Endeavour vehicle lineup, which is available only with an all-wheel-drive or 4X4 driveline. The American carmaker has launched the special variant of the Endeavour on the day of Equinox, a biannual astronomical alignment of the Sun and Earth when daytime & nighttime are of equal duration. Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV Launched, Priced in India at Rs. 20.14 Lakh.

The new Endeavour Sport variant gets black theme on the front grille, front fender, skid plates, ORVMs, fender grille and dark inserts on side steppers, roof rails, and alloy wheels. It also gets special black edition smoked headlamps enhancing SUV's impressive look. The Ford Endeavour Sport will be available in three colours – Absolute Black, Diffused Silver and Diamond White.

Donning bold, all-new black exteriors and boasting solid muscle, the much-awaited Ford Endeavour Sport is now ready to conquer any terrain. Get ready to experience the new face of adventure. Know more here <https://t.co/YJ5halReQZ>#MeetTheOtherSideOfYou pic.twitter.com/YNR81qIyIf — Ford India (@FordIndia) September 22, 2020

The SUV is powered by a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine which comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The BS6 compliant diesel engine delivers 170 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The special variant comes with a 4X4 driveline offering fuel efficiency of 12.4 Kmpl.

2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Launched in India at Rs 35.10 Lakh (Phoro Credits: Ford India)

The special edition Endeavour Sport variant gets first-in-segment Terrain Management System (TMS) with four preset modes – Normal, Snow/Mud/Grass, Sand and Rock. It also features Ford’s renowned voice-enabled, in-car connectivity technology SYNC 3 with 8-inch touchscreen along with Apple CarPlay and Google Auto compatibility.

As far as the features are concerned, the Endeavour Sport Edition is loaded with a panoramic sunroof, flexible seating, semi-auto parallel park assist, push start button, hand-free power lift rear gate, rear and front parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, DRLs, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver & front passenger seat, up to seven airbags and more.

