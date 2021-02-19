Renault India recently launched its first subcompact SUV - Kiger at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The top-end model costs Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 5-seater SUV from the French-automaker is the answer to Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and others. Interested buyers can book the SUV via online or offline modes with a token amount of Rs 11,000. 2021 Renault Kiger SUV Launched in India From Rs 5.45 Lakh.

If the market reports are to be believed, the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV now commands a waiting period between four to eight weeks. It is important to note that the waiting period of up to two months depends on the variant opted by the customers.

Mechanically, the Renault Kiger is available in two petrol powertrain options. The former is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol mill producing 70 bhp and 96 Nm whereas the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97 bhp and 160 Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual as standard along with a five-speed AMT and a five-speed CVT. The SUV comes with different driving modes – Normal, Eco, and Sports.

Moreover, the carmaker is also offering the SUV with five customisation packs. It includes smart, smart+, attractive, SUV, and essential. It comes in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. The SUV is based on the CMF-A+ platform, which is developed by both Nissan-Renault.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).