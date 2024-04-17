Yamaha has officially announced the launch of a new variant of its popular sports scooter, the Aerox 155 in India. Dubbed Aerox 155 S, this special variant comes with advanced Smart Ket technology carrying a price tag of Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The latest version of the Maxi-Sports scooter can be purchased exclusively at the brand’s Blue Square showrooms across India. The 2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S is available in two colour options - Silver & Racing Blue. The new Aerox 155 Version S is Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 3,000 costlier than the regular and MotoGP variants of the scooter, respectively. Bounce Infinity Launches Portable Liquid-Cooled Battery Technology for E-Scooters, Incorporated in 'Bounce Infinity E1' Model To Offer Over 100 Kilometres Range.

This new feature on the Yamaha Aerox 155 flagship scooter not only enhances convenience for the rider but also enhances security by minimising the risk of theft or unauthorized access. The smart key contains an immobilizer function, safeguarding the scooter's protection when the key is out of range giving peace of mind to the rider against potential threats. The Smart Key also comes with an answer-back capability effective in locating the scooter amid busy environments and activating flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification in crowded areas. The new S variant remains untouched in terms of dimensions and mechanicals, however, there are a few notable feature inclusions apart from the new Smart Key feature that includes traction control system, on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) system, standard hazard system and more.

Aerox Version S_Smart Key

The 2024 Aerox 155 S variant employs the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC engine paired with a CVT transmission. The motor is tuned to make 15 PS of power at 8,000 rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The scooter is E20 fuel compliant. The scooter continues to get 14-inch alloy wheels with telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, the duties are carried out by a single disc at both ends.

