New Delhi, January 15: Honda BigWing India has launched its two new middleweight bikes with a few notable design updates and added new features. The 2025 Honda CBR650R and 2025 Honda CB650R are launched around INR 10 lakh and continue their sporty looks, balanced performance, and improvements. The bookings for BR650 and CB650R are now open at authorised Honda BingWing dealerships across India.

The Honda CBR650R is launched in India at INR 9.99 lakh, and the Honda CB650R is priced at INR 9.20 lakh, both ex-showroom. The bikes have undergone several changes, from design to features. BigWing India launched the Honda CBR650R as a sport-tourer bike with a sporty design. On the other hand, the Honda CB650R is the flagship naked bike in India. 2025 Honda Dio, Hero Destiny 125 Launched in India; Check Comparison of Prices, Mileages, Specifications and Features of New Scooters.

Honda CBR650R Design, Specifications and Features

The Honda CBR650R 2025 model comes with a sporty design and continues the same 649cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as the previous model. The engine, mated with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, generates 93.8 bhp maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The bike includes a dual-channel ABS, traction control via Honda-speak and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control). The new Honda CBR650R bike comes with 41mm Showa USD front forks, rear mono-shock forks, and 310mm front disc brakes. It comes with a 5-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity. It comes in Grand Prix Red and Mate Gunpowder Black Metallic colours. 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Teased, Launch in January 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Honda CB650R Design, Specifications and Features

Honda CB650R 2025 model offers the same 649cc four-cylinder inline engine mated with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It generates a maximum of 93.8 bhp power and a maximum of 63 Nm torque. The bike has 310mm dual-radial floating front discs and 240mm single rear discs. It gets SFF-BP (Showa) front forks, mono-shock at the rear, and dual-channel ABS. Honda CB650R gets a 5-inch TFT screen that includes more information compared to the previous model and also comes with Bluetooth connectivity. It is available in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).