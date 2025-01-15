New Delhi, January 15: Honda launched its new scooter in India under INR 80,000 just a day after Hero launched its new Destiny 125 scooter. Both vehicles have different designs but fall under the same price segment. The new Honda Dio 2025 model comes with several cosmetic updates and new features at a competitive price. The scooter also comes with new tech upgrades compared to the previous model.

The 2025 Honda Dio price in India starts at INR 74,930 (ex-showroom), and it offers various improvements. The new Honda scooter continues to offer the same single-cylinder 110cc air-cooled engine, putting out 7.8 bhp maximum power and 9.03 Nm peak torque. The OBD2B-compliant engine is mated with a CVT gearbox and has the same start/stop fuel-efficient system. 2025 Honda CB650R Teased? Honda BigWing India Shares Image of Its Upcoming Motorcycle; Check Details.

Honda Dio 2025 Updates and New Features

HMSI has updated its new Dio 2025 model with tech features, including a 4.2-inch TFT digital display with a USB-Type C charging port. It shows information related to mileage, remaining distance, headlamps, taillamps, and Eco mode indicators. The new Honda Dio 2025 is available in the following colours - Mat Marvel Blue, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black Plus, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray and Red Metallic. The booking for the 2025 Dio commenced at the authorised Honda dealership available in India. The Honda scooter is available in the following variants - STD, priced at INR 74,930, and DLX, priced at INR 85,648, both ex-showroom. It offers mileage of 48 kmpl.

Hero Destiny 125 Price, Specifications, Features and New Updates

Hero MotoCorp launched its 2025 Hero Destiny 125 scooter in India yesterday, offering several new tech features and cosmetic upgrades. It comes with a 124.5cc air-cooled engine putting out nine bhp maximum power and 10.4 Nm peak torque with an i3S stop/start system. Design-wise, the scooter has a larger floorboard, cushioned seat with pillion rider padding, 190mm front disc brakes, 12-inch rear tyre, LED DRLs, and H-shaped taillamps. It gets illuminated switches, indicators with auto-cancellation, a storage light, a new digital instrument panel offering Bluetooth connectivity, a charging port and indicators for ECO mode, turn-by-turn navigation, fuel indicator, real-time mileage display, and remaining distance. 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Teased, Launch in January 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Honda Destiny 125 price in India starts at INR 80,450 for the VX variant, INR 89,300 for the ZX variant, and INR 90,300 for the ZX+ variant, all ex-showroom. The new Destiny 125 2025 model comes in five colours: Regal Black, Eternal White, and Groovy Red for the VX variant, Mystique Magenta and Blue for the ZX variant, and Eternal White and Regal Black with copper chrome accents for the ZX+ variant. This model offers mileage of 59 kmpl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).