Piaggio India has finally announced prices of the Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter in the country. Based on the elder sibling, the SXR 125 scooter costs Rs 1,14,994 (ex-showroom, Pune). The company is now accepting bookings for the scooter with an upfront payment of Rs 5,000. Interested customers can purchase the scooter online via the company's official website as well as across all dealerships.

The newly launched Aprilia SXR 160 takes on the Suzuki Burgman 125 in the country. It is important to note that the scooter shares most of its design elements with the bigger sibling, Aprilia SXR 160. The scooter comes in three colour options - Matt Black, Glossy White, Matt Blue and Glossy Red.

Aprilia SXR 125 Maxi-Scooter (Photo Credits: Aprilia India)

The aesthetic appeal of the scooter is highlighted by signature graphics, dark chrome elements, honeycomb grille, chrome garnished exhaust, sporty front bumpers, wrapped-around LED headlights, LED taillights, 12-inch red-coloured alloy wheels and more.

The All-New premium, power-packed & stylish #ApriliaSXR125 with the latest innovative features - has finally arrived. Maxify your ride to #MaxifyLife today. Book Now! pic.twitter.com/YguCCqPt02 — apriliaindia (@ApriliaIndia) May 12, 2021

For suspension, there is a dual telescopic setup upfront and an adjustable suspension at the rear. The scooter gets a leather bucket seat with special grey and red stitching. It also features a 5.7-inch digital instrument panel that displays information like tachometer, mileage, top speed, fuel indicator, odometer, and more. On the mechanical front, the Aprilia SXR 125 uses a BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled engine. It develops 9.52 bhp of maximum power and 9.2Nm of peak torque.

