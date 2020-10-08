BMW Motorrad India today officially launched the 2020 versions of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS in the Indian market. The G 310 R roadster motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 54,000 lesser than the predecessor. On the other hand, the G 310 GS is also affordable than the previous model, which was priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the BS6 version of the G 310 GS bike is around Rs 64,000 cheaper than the outgoing model. BMW to Increase Prices in India by Up to 3% From November 2020.

Though it is more affordable this time around, the new G 310 R gets additional features and slight styling upgrades. The roadster now gets LED headlamp, turn indicators and LED tail lamp. The Bavarian two-wheeler manufacturer has also added new colour options on the bike. The deliveries are expected to commence by the end of this month. The street naked now gets adjustable clutch and brake levers along with a ride-by-wire throttle.

On the other hand, the BMW G 310 GS also gets full LED headlight, LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, adjustable clutch lever, a handbrake lever and more. The overall styling of the motorcycle remains unchanged, as it gets a semi-fairing, beak design at the front, a windscreen and a step-up saddle.

Both the motorcycles now are powered the same 312cc, single-cylinder engine which is now BS6-compliant. The engine makes 34bhp at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7,00rpm which remains the same as the outgoing model. The bikes also get the same six-speed gearbox which is now offered with an assist and slipper clutch as standard.

As for rivalry, the BS6 G 310 R will compete against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the Honda CB300R. The BMW G 310 GS will lock horns with KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

